LATEST: 19 new Covid-19 cases in Co Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 5 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,768 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 5th August, the HPSC has been notified of 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;