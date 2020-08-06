LATEST: 19 new Covid-19 cases in Co Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 5 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died.

 There has now been a total of 1,768 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 5th August, the HPSC has been notified of 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 37 are men / 31 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • 39 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 2 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 22 cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 6 in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties (Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wexford).