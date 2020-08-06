REVEALED: Major spike in Kildare break-ins with 16 incidents reported over the past week

There have been a total of 16 recorded incidents of break-ins and burglaries over the past seven days, Kildare Gardaí have confirmed.

It's believed to be the largest number of crimes of this nature since the Covid-19 lockdown began five months ago.

The crimes took place at locations across the county.

Geographical areas targeted included Athy, Kilmeague, Kilberry and Confey.

Thieves struck at a number of garden sheds in some cases

A quantity of tools worth an estimated €1,300 were taken from a shed in Colbinstown, Athy between July 29 and 30.

Tools worth €1,500 were also taken from a garden shed in Kilmeague.

Kilberry National School was broken into on Thursday, July 30 and gardai later carried out house to house inquiries.

Anybody with information on these incidents is asked to contact their local garda station.