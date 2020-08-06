Maynooth permanent road reinstatement works start next Monday

Permanent road reinstatement works are scheduled to take place from next Monday, August 10, at Maynooth, until Thursday, August 20.

From Monday 10, to Tuesday, 11, road reinstatement works commencing on the Southern side of Bond Bridge on Parson St. up to Parson Lodge Estate, from 7am to 7pm.

Also, works will take place on Wednesday, August 12, Thursday, August 14, Friday, August 13, and Monday, August 17.

Road reinstatement works on Parson St. from Parson Lodge Estate up to Parson St. Bridge (Night Works from 7pm to 7am) on Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19. There will be road reinstatement works on Mill St .Night works will take place from 7pm to 7am. On August 19 and 20, there will be line painting works on Parson St and Mill St. These are night works from 7pm to 7am. Also on August 19 and 20, there will be road reinstatement works at junction of Mill St. and Parson St, with night works. A Traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.

For the Southern side of Bond Bridge on Parson St right up to Parson Lodge Estate, from 7am to 7pm, there will be works taking place on August 12, 13 and 17, between 7pm to 7am.

On August 18 and 19, road reinstatement works will take place at Mill St, with night works between 7pm and 7am.

Also on August 19 and 20, there will be line painting works on Parson St and Mill St (Night Works from 7pm to 7am). There will be road reinstatement works at the junction of Mill St. and Parson St. (Night works take place from 7pm to 7am) A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of these works.