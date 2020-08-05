LATEST: One fifth of new Covid-19 cases in Co Kildare

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 4th August, the HPSC has been notified of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 26,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

31 are men / 19 are women

81% are under 45 years of age

42 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

11 cases are located in Wexford, 10 in Kildare, 6 in Dublin, 5 in Donegal, and 18 are spread across nine other counties (Carlow, Cork, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary and Wicklow).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with informati