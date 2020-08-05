Newbridge estate closure starts later this month

A Newbridge estate is to be closed from Monday, August 17, until February 28, next.

Páirc Mhuire, Newbridge, will have a road closed, over 80 days.

Kildare County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, has given notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the following roads during the period commencing Monday, 17 August 2020 to Sunday, 28 February 2021 to facilitate installation of pipework.

A statement from Kildare County Council said: "Planned works are programmed for 80 calendar days. Roads will be opened early if works are completed early.Closures will be managed so as not to interfere with school openings or exam schedules."

Alternative Routes:

Southbound vehicles travelling on Sarsfield Drive towards Newbridge Main Street will divert straight onto Páirc Mhuire (circa 0.19km). They will divert right at Páirc Mhuire / Páirc Mhuire and continue onto Henry Road (circa 0.3km). They will divert right at Henry Road / Henry Street (circa 0.1km) and continue on R445.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on Dara Park towards Newbridge Main Street will be diverted right onto Highfield Estate (circa 0.3km). They will be diverted left at Highfield Estate / Morristown Road (circa 0.16km) and then diverted right at Morristown Road / Standhouse Road (circa 0.4km). They will divert left onto Moorefield Road (circa 0.15km) and then right onto R445.

Vehicles travelling westbound on Henry Street towards the Curragh will be diverted left at Henry Street / Henry Street. They will divert right at Henry Street / R445 (circa 0.4km). They will then divert right at R445 / Moorefield Road onto Moorefield Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.