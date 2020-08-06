Residents calling for pedestrian crossing on Naas road which they claim carries 3m vehicles per year

Residents living in an area of Naas with new residential developments are calling for a pedestrian crossing and traffic calming measures.

The area in question is the South Ring Road between the Castle Farm, Primrose Garden and Elsmore residential areas.

A campaign is underway on www.change.org to gather signatures to be presented to Kildare Co Council and and local councillors.

A local resident said: "There are hundreds of new houses here, with a lot of residents crossing this very busy road.

"Many include young children crossing between the estates to meet, play and walk to schools."

Locals claim that the South Ring Road carries three million cars and HGVs per year and that many travel above the 50km/h speed limit.

The resident added: "As this area changes from a rural area to an urban one, this should no longer be seen as a Ring Road but rather a residential area.

"We need a proper pedestrian crossing and traffic calming measures between these estates to improve safety in the area."