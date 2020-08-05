Kildare Gardaí investigating after windows of Garda Station smashed

Gardaí are investigating after the windows of Robertstown Garda Station were broken last night.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at about 11.40pm.

It's believed to be the second time this year that the windows have been damaged in this way.

In a possibly related incident, the windows of a nearby pub were also smashed last night.

A burned out car was later found in the nearby Pluckerstown area at 4.39am this morning.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the incidents and have appealed for information from the public especially if they saw anything suspicious in Robertstown or Pluckerstown last night or in the early hours of this morning.