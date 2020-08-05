Kildare Chilling Company issues statement on cluster at its factory in Kildare town

Kildare Chilling Company has issued a statement on the reported cluster of Covid-19 cases at its factory in Kildare town.

The firm has not confirmed the number of confirmed cases at the plant on the Dublin Road.

It's understood that the cluster is confined to a specific section of the sprawling factory.

The gates remained open this morning to the premises.

The short statement from the firm said: "

"Kildare Chilling Company is working closely with the HSE following confirmation of a number of Covid-19 cases.

Full contact tracing has been undertaken, affected staff are isolating and further testing is being undertaken in line with HSE recommendations."

Of the 45 new cases reported yesterday to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, a total of 33 of these cases were located in Co Kildare.

Last week, the Irish Dog Foods factory in Naas was closed for a deep clean after a coronavirus cluster was confirmed there.

Local Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan said there has been a high proportion of confirmed Covid-19 cases at meat factories and she called for great protections for workers.

The TD added: "There are 15,000 employees of 46 meat factories in Ireland and 1,120 cases confirmed.

"This means 1 in 13 employees has been affected.

"There have been a number of outbreaks in meat factories throughout the country.

"We need to ensure these employees are protected, and that the spread of Covid is contained as much as possible."

The overall total death toll remains at 1,763 in Ireland from the virus.

There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

27 are men and 19 are women;

35 are men / 10 are women;

77% are under 45 years of age;

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

4 cases have been identified as community transmission;

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 are in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.



The HSE advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately.