Co Kildare road closure next week for essential works

A Co Kildare road will be closed over a day next week for essential surfacing works.

Kildare County Council will be carrying out essential surfacing works on the R417 between Cloney and Kildangan, starting at 7am, Monday, August 10, through to Tuesday, August 11.

The R417 will be closed to facilitate works and traffic diversions will be in place.

Traffic travelling from Monasterevin to Athy will be diverted along the R445 in the Kildare direction then right onto the R415 to turn right onto R418 into Athy.

Traffic travelling North from Athy towards Monasterevin will be diverted onto the N78 then onto the R418 Kilcullen road,then left onto the R415 Kildare Road and finally left onto the R445 into Monasterevin.

Local traffic will be accommodated.

Works will be taking place in conjunction with Kildangan Bridge closure so delays are expected with substantial diversion routes in place.