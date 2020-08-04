LATEST - Most of 45 new Covid-19 cases are based in Co Kildare

A further 45 new cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

But 33 of these cases are located in Co Kildare.

There has been a significant outbreak among employees of the Kildare Chilling Company in Kildare town.

The company has not confirmed the number of cases but said it is working closely with the HSE.

Last week, the Irish Dog Foods factory in Naas was closed for a deep clean after a Covid-19 cluster was confirmed there.

Meanwhile there have been no new deaths reported today. The total death toll remains at 1,763 in Ireland from the virus.

There is now a total of 26,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today,

27 are men and 19 are women.

77% are under 45 years of age

31 are associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

33 cases are located in Kildare, 7 are in Dublin, and 5 are spread across four other counties.

The HSE advice remains as follows:

Everyone should be aware of the risk factors for getting COVID-19:

· Distance – the risk of getting COVID-19 increases as the distance between you and others gets smaller. Keep 2 metres apart where possible;

· Activity – How you spend time with people and what you do with them can increase your risk. Follow the government’s Stay Safe Guidelines when spending time with others;

· Time – The more time you spend in close contact with other people can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Keep track of who you spend time with and how;

· Environment – Being outdoors is safer than being indoors. Where possible, meet with others outdoors. If this is not possible, keep windows and doors open when meeting others inside;

· Symptoms – Know the symptoms. If you have them self-isolate and contact your GP immediately.