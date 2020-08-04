Kildare Gardaí target speeding blackspots and issue fines to several motorists

Athy Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on Bank Holiday Monday.

An operation targeting mobile phones being used while driving in Athy resulted in three motorists being detected using mobile phones and FCPNs were issued.

Advice and education was given to a further 3 motorists for minor incidents of poor driving.

Motorcyclists were also given general advice on their vulnerabilities and the dangers of excessive speed. These interactions were well received and all positive.

The operation was then extended to speed enforcement on the outskirts of Athy, Monasterevin, Nurney and Kilmead, concentrating on 50kph and 60kph zones.

These areas have recently been highlighted as being areas where motorists were traveling at excessive speed.

The following detections of note were made:

· 123kph in a 60 zone in Kilmead;

· 104kph in a 60 zone in Kilmead;

· 109kph in a 60 zone, and 2 dangerous overtaking in Kilmead;

· 87kph in a 50 zone in Monasterevin;

· 81kph in a 50 zone in Monasterevin;

· 81kph in a 50 zone in Monasterevin.

In total, ten Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued for speeding offences.