Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 4

The death has occurred of Leslie Richard James Brophy

Thornbush, Ellistown, Kildare

Formerly of Brannockstown, The UK and Portugal. Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Maureen Brophy (nee Duke) and eldest son of the late Lt. Colonel Bill Brophy and Breda Brophy (Mill House, Rathcrogue, Co. Carlow). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Dee (Ivall) and Caroline Brophy, son Alan, son in law Gerard, brother Billy, sisters Elaine, Patricia, Anne-Marie and Carmel, extended family and friends.

May Leslie Rest In Peace

A Humanist service will be held for Leslie on Friday, the 7th of August, in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, at 2.30pm.

The death has occurred of James Chanders

19 St Joseph`s Terrace, Athy, Kildare

James Chanders, 19 St Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Co. Kildare. 2nd August 2020, peacefully at Naas General Hospital.

It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the death of Jim Chanders who peacefully passed away Sunday morning. Sadly missed by his brother John, sister-in-law Mary, niece Louise and grandnephews Evan and Joseph, extended family and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

A family mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday August 4th in St Michael's Church Athy followed by burial in St Michael's cemetery, Athy.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public safety.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tinryland GFC, Carlow.

The death has occurred of Martin FOLAN

Barrettstown Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Connemara, Galway

FOLAN Martin (Barrettstown Road, Newbridge and late of Connemara, Galway - 2nd August 2020 (suddenly); sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Brian, Paraic and Niall, daughters-in-law Donna, Lisa and Stacey, grandchildren Jake, Zoe, Conor, Emma, Lilly and Alannah, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Treasa Kehir (née O'Malley)

Maynooth, Kildare / Stillorgan, Dublin

KEHIR, Treasa (née O’Malley), (Kilmacredock, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Stillorgan, Co. Dublin) August 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at and in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital. Beloved wife of Liam and much loved mother of Damien, Declan and Siobhan and beloved nanny of Sophie, Jonathan, Luke and Amelia, her daughters-in-law Colette and Paula and her son-in-law Keith and dear sister to Maura, Áine, Eileen and Deirdre and the late Josephine (Josie), Martin and Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and all her friends in Ireland and Fuerteventura.

May she rest in peace.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and friends will take place. People are welcome to join the family funeral Mass in Our Lady’s Nativity Church, Leixlip on Thursday, August 6th, at 11am, by following this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Treasa’s life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Mary Boland (née Lee)

Piercetown, Kilcock, Meath / Celbridge, Kildare

BOLAND, Mary (née Lee), (Piercetown, Kilcock, Co Meath and formerly Church Road, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) August 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Kinnegad, predeceased by her sister Josie and brothers Christy and Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Ronnie and his wife Elaine, family Aaron, Aoife, Declan, Josephine, Ciara, Aisling and Sinead, brothers John and Pat, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. People are welcome to join the private family Mass on Tuesday August 4th at 11am by following this LINK. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Mary’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Marie Farrell (née Crowe)

Bluetown, Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare

Formerly of Celbridge

peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sister of the late Betty Magorian and aunt of the late Enda. Sadly missed by her loving husband George, son Chris, daughters Mary and Dymphna, son-in-law Mick, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Orla and Conor, sister Joan, brothers-in-law Leo and John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Marie rest in peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Cross Patrick Cemetery.Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Marie's funeral Mass can be viewed on the Allen Parish Facebook page.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Carr

719 Quarry Farm, Athy, Kildare

In the loving care of the nurses and staff of Tallaght University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family.

Rest in Peace

A private repose will be held in Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 4pm on Sunday evening. Removal at 5.30pm on Sunday evening to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon at 4pm (limited to 95 people). Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Old Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ronan

Melitta Park, Kildare Town, Kildare / Ferns, Wexford

Formerly of Ballyandrew, Ferns, Co. Wexford

Retired army sergeant. Peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Olive and father of the late Patsy and Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving son Patrick, daughters Jackie, Paula and Sharon, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Patrick rest in peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Patrick's Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Monday morning at 11o'clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.