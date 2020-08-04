No new electric charging points for Naas just yet pipline for Naas

Electric vehicle owners will have to wait a while for extra charging points to be provided in the Naas area.

The council had little information to offer when asked if there are any plans to provide more charging points.

Cllr Anne Breen raised the issue and was told that KCC’s transportation department is “at present in the process of identifying the best course of action to commence a countywide programme to install the new points.”

However, the council also indicated that the provision of these “falls under the remit” of its climate action officer, who hasn’t yet been appointed. But “this post has been advertised.”

The delay found little favour with Cllr Seamie Moore.

“Surely someone can make a decision,” he pleaded.

Councillors are to be updated when progress is made.

Parking rules have been relaxed for the owners of electric vehicles in County Kildare. Earlier this year KCC has increased the time allowed for people to charge their electric vehicles at the council operated car parks across the county.

EV owners can leave their cars for up to an hour because the observation period (before a warden will issue a fine) has increased from 15 minutes to 60 minutes while a vehicle is actively charging.