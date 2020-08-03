Kildare town gets €40,000 to remove car parking spaces

Part of Covid funds

Kildare town has been given €40,000 in funding as part of new Covid 19 supports, as part of the enhanced town and village renewal scheme. 

The funding will cover the costs of the removal of existing car-parking spaces in  Market Square.

According to Deputy Martin Heydon, this is 'to facilitate social distancing, recreational use by the community and, outdoor eating and queueing of patrons for businesses on the square.'