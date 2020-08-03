Sallins gets €25,000 for bike stop developments on Canal area

A Co Kildare TD has announced that Sallins will receive €25,000 towards developments along the canal in the village.

Deputy James Lawless said: " I am delighted to confirm that Sallins will receive a grant of €25,000 under the July stimulus package towards the development of a “cycle cafe” or bike stop along the canal in village."

He said :"Building on the Greenway funding, this is another vote of confidence in the project and the area. Having seen the success of such ventures on the Wild Atlantic way and knowing the great businesses and amenities we have in the village which can integrate with this, I am really excited about this project moving forward."