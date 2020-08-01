Kildare Gardaí investigating death of man last night
Found with serious injuries
Kildare Gardaí investigating
Last night, a man in his 30s was discovered with serious injuries at Rathangan.
Shortly after 9pm, the man was discovered with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge, Rathangan, County Kildare.
A Garda statement said: "The man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist."
Following inquiries by Gardaí, a man in his 20s was later arrested. He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
The scene is currently preserved and the services of the Garda Technical Bureau has been requested.
Investigations are ongoing.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on