Charity chop for Athy schoolgirl this weekend

An Athy schoolgirl is getting 12 inches of her lovely hair cut for Laura Lynn, the only hospice in Ireland to cater for children with life limiting conditions.

Lucy Bell (9), a student at Scoil Mhichil Naofa, Athy,is making her family very proud this summer holidays by raising almost €1500 for Laura Lynn Ireland.

Lucy’s hair is currently flowing down her back, and she is planning on getting her locks cut this August 2. Also, the hair can be used to create wigs.

Her mother Nikki said: “She has been growing her hair all of her life. This is something that she decided to do on her own, to get it cut and give to charity.”

Lucy’s mother recognises that this is a big sacrifice for her daughter who she says ‘loves her hair’.

She said: “When she is in school, she has it in plaits, but when she is at home, she has it down and likes to do different hairstyles.”

Lucy says that she has the longest hair in her school.

Her mother Nikki, father Matthew and brother Jackson, are all proud of her, getting such a significant cut, this August 2.

TheLauraLynn Children’s Hospice Foundation was established in 2001 by Jane and Brendan McKenna after their two daughters, Laura, 4, and Lynn, 13, died within two years of each other.The McKennas had personal experience of the lack of respite or specialist care for children with life-limiting conditions and hoped to build a hospice in their daughters’ honour.

Anyone who wishes to donate money towards this worthy cause and help Lucy Bell raise more funds, to get her hair cut, please go to the GoFundMe page for Lucy Bell. Over €1000 has been raised online, and €400 on a donation card. Lucy’s hair is currently very long, and even with 12 inches cut off, it will still be at her ribs. Lucy plans to grow her hair again — but she is looking forward to her new haircut.