Kildare Property Watch: Apartment living in Sallins ideal for Dublin commuters

A second-floor apartment at The Waterways in Sallins offers modern, convenient living which would be particularly suited to Dublin commuters.

Number 69 Station House Apartments is on the market with Coonan Property.

The three-bedroom apartment extends to approximately 85 square metres, and it is presented to the market in excellent condition with well-proportioned rooms.

It has a large open-plan kitchen living room; ample storage space and a master bedroom with ensuite plus walk-in closet.

The new owners will also have access to a large rooftop balcony.

This apartment is located in Sallins town centre and adjacent to the train station, giving great connectivity to Dublin Houston.

The property will appeal to the owner/occupier or the investor. Viewing are highly recommended.

The property is on the market for €199,000, and sale is by private treaty. For more, contact Edward Cummins on 045 832020 or email edwardc@coonan.com.