Property Watch: Exceptional luxury in Kilcloon near Kildare border

A luxurious detached property at Kilcloon, near Maynooth on the Kildare-Meath border, has come on the market for €740,000.

Number 5 Kilcloon Lawns is a detached home of 2,700 sq ft, which sits on a beautiful one-acre site at the end of a quiet residential cul de sac. Beautifully maintained lawns run from front to back with a huge array of mature trees and plants affording total privacy to the homeowner.

Outdoors entertaining

The garden is complete with a large split-level patio and barbecue area, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining.

The property also includes a large block-built garage (approx. 40 sq.m.) which would easily work as a home gym, workshop or office.

The home itself offers generously proportioned living accommodation with a thoroughly contemporary finish throughout.

The house has an entrance hallway, a spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, study, utility room, family room, six double bedrooms including two ensuite and three bathrooms.

Kilcloon Lawns is a hugely sought-after location given its close proximity to all local amenities including the local primary school, crèche, shop and church, all of which are just a short walk away.

Nearby towns include Maynooth (7km) and Dunboyne (10km) and access to Dublin and the airport via the M4 or M3 motorways which are both within a 10-minute drive.

The house is on the market for sale by private treaty with Coonan Property. The guide price is €740,000

Find out more

For further information, please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 6128 or email mickw@coonan.com.