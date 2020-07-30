Co Kildare football club planning for broadband development
Application for planning
Kildare County Council has received a planning application for a 21.1metre multi use monopole carrying telecommunications equipment including antennas, RRUs and dishes, together with associated exchange cabinets and all associated site development works at Rathangan Football Club.
The development will provide for wireless data and broadband services at Rathangan FC, Canal Road, Rathangan Demesne,Rathangan.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on