Co Kildare Deaths Wednesday, July 29

The death has occurred of John WILSON

Broadfield View, Naas, Kildare / Dublin 12, Dublin



Formerly of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh and St. Patrick's Road, Greenhills. After a short illness in the tender care of the staff of the Maple Ward in Tallaght Hospital. Beloved husband of Breda and father of Elaine, Tanya, Stephen and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Marc, daughter-in-law Julie, grandchildren Liam, Seán, Caoimhe, James, Olivia and Kate, brother Paddy, sisters Marie, Bernie and Rita, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

For those that wish to view John's Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on Thursday at 10 am via the webcam on the Naas Parish website at www.naasparish.ie

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Tallaght University Hospital Foundation at https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Kelly

Straffan, Kildare / Artane, Dublin



Kelly, Gerard (Gerry), The Glebe House, Straffan, Co.Kildare, formerly of Mask Drive, Artane, Dublin 5, July 24th 2020, suddenly at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving son Conor, daughter Clodagh, brothers Brendan, Martin and Andrew, sisters Sheila, Teresa, Liz, Carmel, Maria, Bernie and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral mass for family and close friends will take place. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, Co. Kildare on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10:30am to St.Brigid's Church, Straffan arriving for 11:00am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan cemetery.

Those who would like to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting condolences below. Gerard's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday at 11am at www.celstra.ie.

The death has occurred of John Martin

Ard Mhuire, Rathangan, Kildare



Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Charlotte (Dotie), family Ronald, Glynis, Lucinda, John, Nigel and Mervyn, brother, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Removal on Thursday arriving Church of the Assumption and St Patrick, Rathangan for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Donations, if desired, to The Respiratory Unit Peamount Hospital.

John's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Rathangan Parish Facebook page and https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kaye) Kane (née Duffy)

Heather Lane, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, Laois / Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of the Liberties, Dublin. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lisa, Anita and Amanda, sons Raymond, David and Stephen and their father Patrick, daughters-in-law Jane, Mel and Jane, sons-in-law Pete and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchild Carter, sisters, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

May Kaye Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Kaye will be reposing for family and close friends at her daughter Lisa's home (Castlebawn, Kilmeague) on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page.