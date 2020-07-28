Kildare County Council welcomes submissions on litter management plan

Kildare County Council’s Draft Litter Management Plan 2020-2023 is currently available for public consultation.

The plan proposes to address the impacts of litter on the county, and how to enhance the commercial and tourism potential through the effective and efficient enforcement of legislation and regulation, management and maintenance of the public realm, through a programme of communication, education and awareness.

Comments are important to this process. All written submissions will be considered before the plan is finalised. Submissions may also be made through the online consultation portal available on the council website kildarecoco.ie. To make a submission, you will need to register first . The draft plan is also available to view at your local library.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 4pm on Friday 4, September.