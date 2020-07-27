Co Kildare motorists likely to meet delays this week

Co Kildare motorists will be meeting delays over three days this week.

Works will take place on the R410 Blessington Road and L3013 Junction Ballycane Road, Ballycane, Naas, over three days.

The works will take place between the hours of 7pm and 6am, from Wednesday July 29, to Friday, July 31.

A Stop/Go traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.