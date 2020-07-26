Kildare Property Watch: Bert House stud up for sale

Bert House Stud, near Athy, is on the market for €1.3 million.

The property is situated beside Kilberry, with M7 motorway access at Monasterevin and M9 access at Ballitore.

The stud farm stands on 58 acres of top quality land with no waste, and is predominantly limestone. The farm has extensive frontage onto the river Barrow.

According to selling agent Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town and Country, “It is ideal as a stud farm but would make it ideal for a sport horse enthusiast, sales prep and racing yard.”

In all there are 58 boxes in a rectangular square yard with automatic walker, sand gallop and plenty of staff accommodation. There is also an office and many ancillary facilities including machinery/hay sheds, two foaling boxes, tack and feed house.

The lands are all in permanent pasture, well fenced with good shelter and piped water.

Bert House Stud is for sale by private treaty, and is on offer at €1.3m.

Viewing is strictly by appointment — contact 045 433550.