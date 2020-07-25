Grocer, deli, café and more: Firecastle opens on Market Square in Kildare town this August

Located in the heart of the Market Square, and under the shadow of St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare town, Firecastle will open this August as a grocer, a delicatessen, a bakery and a café with cookery school and 10 en-suite bedrooms.

This local store aims to carry as much as its shelves can bear, with an emphasis on quality, taste, and provenance.

Firecastle will source many of its products locally from renowned artisan producers. Inside the store, you will find a whole range of products from fresh vegetables to fresh breads and pastries.

Their Firecastle Fresh range of ready meals will feature some popular recipes from their award-wining restaurant Hartes of Kildare which is located just next door. All sandwiches, soups, breads and the Firecastle Fresh range will be prepared freshly each day.

Firecastle will offer 10 tastefully designed en-suite guest bedrooms. These boutique style rooms have been carefully thought out to offer all the comforts you would expect on any break away, and some rooms even feature stunning views of St Brigid’s Cathedral. Firecastle offers affordable luxury in the heart of Kildare town.

The cookery school, visible through a large glass window separating the shop and the kitchen, will allow guests to sample life in a working kitchen.

Whether you are a beginner wanting to learn new skills or a confident cook looking for inspiration, Firecastle tutors will offer a wide range of full-day, half-day and evening courses for every level.

www.firecastle.ie