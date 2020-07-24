Co Kildare residents appealing for public transport to get back and running

A South Kildare Senator is rallying behind a petition for a regular bus service from Monasterevin.

Senator Mark Wall says that Monasterevin needs to get improved transport facilities.

The online petition says that it is 130 days since Monasterevin has had a regular bus service, since Dublin Coach stopped their service on March 16.

The petition said:"People are unable to get to work, hospital appointment and visit friends and family in other towns and villages. We need to see action from the Government and the National Transport Authority and for a bus service to be returned for to the town. Its time Monasterevin has the same level of services as other towns and no longer gets left behind."

https://my.uplift.ie/petitions/public-transport-monasterevin?fbclid=IwAR1COgZe8ekjdmZtuNrc-UH9c8yT5_XE_sWyCFU2eq2YBcUnauO8qmf1VCM

Senator Wall has called on the NTA and the Department of Transport to urgently allocate emergency funding to licenced bus operators amid ongoing concerns for rural transport. Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Wall noted that 64% of licenced coach and bus services across the country are not running at this time.

He said:"Our rural towns and communities are becoming more isolated without these operators. We are thankfully hearing that 250,000 of our citizens have now returned to work since the march outbreak of Covid. These workers in many cases have to commute from rural locations and without the full train service and only 36% of bus operators running,it is and will become more difficult for our citizens to return to work."

Senator Wall said: “I have been contacted by many individuals from many different areas, who are coming up against commuting problems. I have learned that the Government have informed the NTA that they can provide temporary financial support to the licenced bus sector. The instruction from the Department states support can be provided where there is a clear and public interest justification, with a limited current service, there is now a clear public interest. We cannot prevent commuters from taking back up employment because of the lack of transport. This emergency funding must be allocated as quickly as possible to allow public transport recommence between our rural communities, towns and cities."