Athy primary school gets plans for extension granted

Planning has been granted to extend Scoil Mhichil Naofa at Mount Hawkins, Athy.

The primary school has been approved planning for a two storey extension including 12 new classrooms, five special needs classrooms, a GP hall, library, administration rooms and ancillary accommodation with a combined floor space of 5812sqm.

The proposed development is located on the site of the existing school and includes repairs to the existing site boundary, new site exit from Convent View, new car parking and set down area, two new ballcourts, the decommissioning of six existing prefab blocks and all other associated site works.