Kildare Gardaí warning about 'rise' in home burglaries

Kildare Gardaí are warning about increasing levels of burglaries with approximately 11 under investigation over the past week.

There are increasing levels of burglaries being reported during the last week throughout South Kildare, including Athy, Kildare and Newbridge.

Between Tuesday, July 14 to Thursday, July 16, the back window of a home was broken into at Kildare. Nothing was reported stolen.

A Garda spokesperson said: “There is a rise in burglaries.”

Gardaí are encouraging people who are taking a holiday to set alarms.