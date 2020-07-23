Missing teenager (16) last seen at Luas stop

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year-old Chloe Fitzgerald who has been missing from her home in Avoca, Co Wicklow.



Chloe was last seen at the Cherrywood Luas Stop in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

She is described as being 5' 2" in height, with black hair and blue eyes.



When last seen, Chloe was wearing black leggings, a navy GAA top with green stripes and white runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Chloe’s wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Chloe’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.