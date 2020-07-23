"Family man, loyal worker and lifelong Moorefield supporter" - tributes being paid after passing of Newbridge GAA hero Jim McDermott

Tributes have been paid to former Moorefield legend Jim McDermott who passed away on Tuesday.

The popular man died peacefully at his home in Pairc Mhuire with his loving family by his side.

Jim, who won many admirers for his success on the GAA pitch, was a foreman in Irish Ropes for many years.

Jim is deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons and daughters James, Thomas, John, Paul, Michael, Colette, Karen and David as well as sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings.

His remains reposed at his residence on Wednesday.

Removal takes place this Thursday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.







Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions, cannot, can watch the funeral on the Parish webcam or leave a message on the condolence page.

Moorefield GAA issued a statement stating that the passing of Jim McDermott breaks one of the few remaining links in the chain of the gallant Moorefield team of the late 1950s and early ‘60s which brought great honour to the club.

The Club added: "Jim was a central figure in the achievements which set the standard for all future Moorefield teams to emulate.

"Our club history records that “1962 was a watershed in the history of the club. From its humble beginnings in John Kelly’s cottage on Moorefield Road in 1882, ultimate honours had never been achieved” but the dream was achieved eighty years later when the men of ’62 won the Senator Cummins Cup, albeit on 12 May 1963.

"Jim McDermott, wearing the number four jersey, was one of the giants of that team; his contribution to the success of the Moores was inestimable. He was lauded in the Leinster Leader report on the final as one of the ‘most noted in the Moorefield defence’.

"And he was praised as best of the fullback line in the semi-final win over Kilcock – that in a third replay.

"Like many of his colleagues, Jim began his career in the early 1950s at a time when there were very few opportunities to play competitive football. In 1956 he lined out at centrefield for Moorefield when they lost the county intermediate final replay against Kilcullen.

"His reputation as a solid defender grew and he progressed quickly to the senior team winning three Leader Cup finals in a row – the last team in the county to do so – in 1958, ’59 and ’60. And those successes paved the way for ultimate glory with the 1962 championship win.

"Jim was a loyal and trusted foreman in the carpet division of Irish Ropes. He was a member of the Ropes team, most of whom were county players, which took part in inter-factory competitions and he also played in several tournaments with Moorefield.

"Jim McDermott will be missed by all Moorefield people, especially by those of his playing days, but most of all by his wife Ann, sons and daughters James, Thomas, John, Paul, Michael, Colette, Karen and David, as well as his extended family and friends."

Paying tribute to Jim, Club chairperson, Mick Moloney, said “Jim McDermott represented the true spirit of Moorefield and helped the club rise to the top in Kildare football after a very long and lean period. His determination, skill and strength as a defender ensured that any opposing forward had to work very hard to gain an advantage.

"On behalf of the club I wish to extend our sympathy to Jim’s wife Ann and his extended family at this sad time. May the example of his life and his commitment to Moorefield continue to inspire all those who knew and loved Jim McDermott, a family man, a loyal worker and a wonderful life long Moorefield person. May he rest in peace."