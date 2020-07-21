This driver appeared to have UK plates - but all was not as it seemed
Gardai stopped this motorist who appeared to have UK registration plates and made initial inquiries about the matter.
Laois Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle outside Abbeyleix in Co Laois.
After some enquiries it was discovered that the driver had put UK registration plates onto the vehicle to hide the fact that it had no tax or insurance since 2015.
The vehicle was seized and the driver is heading to court.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on