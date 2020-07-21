Member of Kildare sporting family going trekking for charity

A member of one of Kildare’s great sporting families has asked others in the county to join her in getting their trekking boots on in support of cancer patients.

Sports enthusiasts are used to seeing the Feely brothers Kevin and Rory treading the white lines for Kildare GAA and League of Ireland team St Patrick’s Athletic respectively, but it will be their mother Mary taking on a gruelling 50-mile walk for a cause she holds dear.

ABOVE: Rory, Roddy, Mary and Kevin

Mary is a Volunteer Driver for the Irish Cancer Society taking patients in her local Athy to their chemotherapy appointments. A keen hillwalker, the 56-year-old will be testing her endurance as part of the annual JFK 50 Mile Challenge on Saturday 8th August which has gone virtual for 2020.

“The Irish Cancer Society is a cause that is very close to my heart, and I believe the support and information they provide to cancer patients, survivors and their families is invaluable,” said Mary, who will be doing her own walk on 1st August.

“I began volunteering some time after my mother-in-law passed away from cancer three years ago, and I absolutely love it – you really do meet some incredible people.”

Mary will be tackling a route along the River Barrow from Athy to Bagnalstown and back, which she describes as “custom-made” for the event.

She is currently well on course to hit her fundraising target of €2,000, and is encouraging others to join her along the way in a safe and socially distanced manner, or to do it in their own local area.

“The beauty of the virtual event is you can do it from anywhere, and people can do as much of it as they like. I’ve already done a trial run for a marathon distance of 26.2 miles and it was really tough going.

“The actual event will of course be even tougher but I can draw on great inspiration from my children: Kevin and Rory just never stop going when they’re playing matches, and the same goes for my daughter Rebecca in her own job, so they can give me a few tips on stamina and lasting the distance!” she quipped.

“I think the support of others along the way will be really crucial in getting me through, along with remembering what I’m doing it for – it’s such a tough time for charities now and the Irish Cancer Society do an incredible job in supporting people through a difficult period,” Mary added.

The traditional challenge on the stunning Moylagh route across Meath, Westmeath and Cavan regrettably had to be cancelled this year, however participants will be able to track their progress on a virtual map of the Moylagh route on 8th August.

The challenge is based on an endurance test handed down by John F Kennedy to the US military to cover 50 miles on foot within 20 hours.

To be a part of the Moylagh JFK 50 Mile Challenge from anywhere in the world simply register at https://www.idonate.ie/ JFK50MileChallenge2020 or contact Gerry McDonnell on 0874105621.