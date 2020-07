There are roadworks taking place today on the Naas to Ballymore Eustace road.

Surface dressing works are being carried out on the R411 Naas/Ballymore Eustace, from Ballymore Eustace Roundabout to L2023/R411 junction (Watch House Cross).

Works started at 8am and will continue until 6pm.

The road will remain closed for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place.