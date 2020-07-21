Sheehy Motors announced as Volkswagen Retailer of the Year

Sheehy Motors Naas announced as Volkswagen Retailer of the Year

Sheehy Motor Group have been in business for 52 years and employ 35 staff members at their Naas Volkswagen site (115 staff employed throughout the Group).

The business is run by Retailer Principal Frank Kelly and this is the first time they have been the recipient of the award.

Commenting on the win, Frank Kelly said, “we are really thrilled to win this award. It is a great achievement to come out on top of this highly contested competition and it is something we are all very proud of here, at Sheehy Motors.”

Volkswagen Ireland Brand Director Rodolfo Calixto commented, “The team at Sheehy Motors, Naas have not only excelled in their performance, both in terms of Sales and Aftersales, but their entire staff buy-in to the ethos of providing excellent customers service and this has really shone through as an excellent retailer.”

Sheehy Motors, Naas are located on the Newbridge Road, Co. Kildare and can be reached on 045-906600.