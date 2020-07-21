Dart to Kildare comes a step closer with €8.8m funding from Brussels

The European Commission has confirmed it will give a grant of €8.8 million for the design phase of the Dart extension to Co Kildare.

The Dart expansion programme plans to extend the Dart line to Maynooth and Celbridge, along with Drogheda in Co Louth.

For the Kildare line, the project will facilitate more services, greater capacity and electrification, as well as enhancing the infrastructure into Heuston Station - one of the busiest rail corridors in the country.

At present, the Dart runs on only one line, from Greystones in Co Wicklow to Malahide, Co Dublin.

The expansion programme is expected to cost €2.6 billion. Funding for this phase was secured under the EU's Connecting Europe Facility which aims to promote growth and jobs through infrastructure investment.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “Dart Expansion is set to double the capacity of our rail network and will facilitate an important reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a shift towards a climate resilient society."

The expansion programme is a cornerstone of the Government’s National Development Plan for 2018 to 2027, and also of its major capital programme, Project Ireland 2040. It is scheduled for completion by 2028.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton welcomed the news, saying “the current rail system in Dublin is approaching capacity, and without investment, will leave the railway struggling to accommodate the population growth projected for the region.”

Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann Jim Meade said: “The support for this design phase continues the support we have seen over decades from the European Union for the development of rail infrastructure and services in Ireland.”

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North James Lawless says funding from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), which will finance a study into the DART expansion on the Kildare line, is an important next step in progressing this project.

He commented, “While oversubscribed trains have some temporary breathing space due to coronavirus and a move to working from home it is still vitally important Sallins, Naas, and the wider area as well as the stations in Leixlip, Maynooth, and Kilcock are served with frequent, comfortable, electric rail services. The DART expansion project is integral to the development of our county. Therefore, the announcement from Brussel in terms of this funding is very welcome.

“I understand the grant of €8.8 million will provide for studies into the expansion, including re-signalling, electrification, provisions in terms of train stations along the line and required upgrades to stations, and bridge replacements along the route.

"As CEF have said themselves, this engineering study will be “preparing the way for the construction phase”.

“This funding builds on commitments in the Programme For Government which includes electrification of rail services to decrease journey times and emissions.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues in government and other stakeholders in the industry and community to ensure the project is progressed,” concluded Deputy Lawless.