Call for large car park at Hill of Allen attraction to be opened to public

A local wildlife campaigner has suggested that a car park at the Hill Allen should be opened to visitors by appointment with its owners, Roadstone.

Paddy Sheridan of Wild Kildare said that the volcanic hill near the village of Allen is ‘alive with wildlife’ and should appreciated by the public, including small school tours.

The Wild Kildare group aims to promote, enhance and protect the wildlife and biodiversity of Kildare.

Paddy told the Leader: “The Hill of Allen has red squirrels, pine martens and is a known habitat of butterflies.

“All along the public pathway you have great biodiversity which should really be enjoyed by everyone.

“It is certainly a unique flora and fauna which is of great interest.”

The site receives regular visitors and was popular during the Covid-19 lockdown.

However the lack of parking has always been an obstacle.



Busy road



At the moment, there is only room for about three to four vehicles to park at either side of the busy R415 road.

However the car park if opened could have capacity of 20 to 30 cars.

A steel vehicle barrier stops access to the car park and only pedestrians access is allowed.

Kildare Co Council said this week that the Council doesn’t have any role in the operation of the car park.

A spokesperson said: “The car park in question is not in the ownership of the Council and is not a public carpark.

“It is sometimes opened by arrangement, but this is the exception, rather than the norm.”

Roadstone had not responded to a request for comment on the matter at the time of going to press.



Easier access

There have been other calls in the past from local councillors for easier access to the Hill including a public car park and picnic tables for families to climb the historic hill and tower.

The site has mythological significance and links with Fionn MacCumhaill.

A circular tower sits on hill and an observational platform at the top allows sweeping panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.



Fortress

According to legend, Fionn Mac Cumhaill had a fortress on the hill and used the surrounding flatlands as training grounds for his warriors.

In 722 AD the Battle of Allen was fought between the Leinstermen led by the King of Leinster and the forces of the High King of Ireland in close proximity to the hill.



