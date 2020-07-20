Newbridge Toastmasters holds meeting in optician's premises

Newbridge Toastmasters International held its first ever meeting recently in an opticians’ store in the town.

The club was given meeting space in Crowley’s Opticians in The Courtyard Shopping Centre in the town.

David Clinton, president of Newbridge Toastmasters International, which was formerly the Plain Speakers Naas, believes it’s one of the first meetings of any club since mid-March.

The ‘blended’ or ‘hybrid’ event will include up to 15 people attending in person under Covid-19 protocols with live video links to other Toastmaster members across Ireland and overseas in LA, California, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Glasgow.

The group meet on the second and fourth Monday of the month.

New members are welcome if they are interested in improving their speaking skills or just looking for something social to do.

David said: “As president of the club for 20/21 I am hoping to see more and more visitors at home and abroad joining us on our meeting platforms for the present.”

Toastmasters is a nonprofit educational organization that operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping members improve their communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.

There is no instructor in a Toastmasters meeting.

Instead, members evaluate one another’s speeches.

It is a place where you push your boundaries in public speaking, leadership skill development, impromptu speaking, networking and over all confidence.

Across the world, travel restrictions due to Covid-19 have stopped local clubs from meeting in person.

This can lead to a sense of isolation and loneliness, and many clubs have been able to meet online during these trying times to present their members with some sense of normality.