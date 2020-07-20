Retired pub boss who battled Covid-19 fears for future of rural pubs

A retired Kildare publican who admits he ‘came back from the dead’ after contracting Covid-19 called on the government to cut taxes to pubs to help them survive.

Last week, the Government delayed the opening of pubs a further three weeks until August 10 but suggested that this date could change again depending on the number of cases and deaths.

Ollie Doyle, who spent three months in total in hospital including 57 days in ICU and five-and-a-half weeks in a coma, said the future is bleak for small pubs if the government doesn’t intervene.

The ex-GAA stalwart (73) ran the Round Tower House (now Cunningham’s) and The Vatican (now Harte’s) in Kildare town as well as Todd’s in Naas before retiring from the business more than 15 years ago.

Ollie said: “It will be very difficult for pubs to make a living unless the government cuts VAT or other taxes for them for the next three months.

“If you look at a pub that fits 40 people, that will be down to 15 or 20 people straight away — how can a publican make a living out of that?

“A lot pubs, especially in rural areas, won’t return or will give it a few weeks and just won’t be able to survive.

“I wish them all well but I would hate to be still in the business especially with everything that Covid-19 is bringing with it. Will people be afraid to go back into pubs? Will it be safe for publicans and staff?

“In my day you had the smoking ban and then the drink-driving laws and they really hit business. So I can imagine what Covid will do.”

Ollie worked in pubs in Athy, Kildare and Naas as well as Dublin and London.

He explained: “In normal times the pub game is a tough business. There’s a lot of hours and mostly at nights and weekends. And these days you have so many overheads like Sky Sports, to play music and so on. Unless you do something yourself, you have to pay somebody to do it. You see a pub for sale nearly every week and some of them are turned into apartments because it’s difficult to continue on the business.”

Last month, over 150 well-wishers today gave an emotional homecoming to Ollie as he returned after spending three months in hospital.

A lone piper led Ollie into Dara Park estate which was festooned with bunting and banners and singer Johnny Peters was waiting outside his driveway to perform The Curragh of Kildare.

A pillar of the community, Ollie steeped himself in Kildare GAA and was a prominent member of Round Towers GAA Club in Kildare.

Speaking this week about his hospital ordeal, he said: “It was rough and it was tough. I owe my life to the doctors and nurses who cared for me. Tullamore Hospital saved my life.”

Lobby groups such as the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) and Ibec representative group Drinks Ireland are also calling for a temporary reduction in the hospitality VAT rate.

They want reduced taxes to apply to alcohol sales in the on-trade (pubs and bars), until December 31 as part of the forthcoming July stimulus package.

The groups said pubs will struggle in the short term until restrictions ease.