Co Kildare motorists likely to be met by traffic delays this week with roadworks

Kildare County Council will be carrying out works on Kildare and Newbridge Municipal District starting today.

The works will be carried out over the week in areas around Newbridge and Kildare.

The roads where works will be carried out are L2033 Gilltown Cross to Gormanstowns Crossroads.

Also the works will be carried out at L6084/L6076 Mile Mill to Knockbounce, L6080/L6078 Old Kilcullen, L7043 Walshestown to Military Cemetery, L7044 Athgarvan Pitch and Putt to Military Cemetery and L7085 Blacktrench to Kilmeage (Rathernan Road).

It is anticipated that works will be carried out on each of the roads over one day.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the duration of the works. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.