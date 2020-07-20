Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, July 20

The death has occurred of Lee Hensey

Lios An Rio, Clogherinkoe, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving parents Louise and Derek, sisters Sophie and Lucy, brother Harry, grandmothers Maura and Helen, his girlfriend Jasmine, uncles, aunts, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Lee rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tish Keegan (née Moore)

Shanacloon, Kildare Town, Kildare

Peacefully at Oghill Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Billy.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary and son Patrick, son-in-law Niall, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren Lucy, Kate, Emily, Jane and William, sisters Margaret, Maura (R.I.P.) and Monica (R.I.P.), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tish rest in peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a funeral Mass for a maximum of 50 people will take place. Tish will be reposing at her family home for family and close friends on Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Livestream of Tish's funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv.



The death has occurred of Andrew Goulding

Ballytrague, Kilmeague, Kildare

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late John and Margaret. Brother of the late Jimmy, Dicky and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, sons Alan, David and Finbarr, daughters Andrea and Samantha, son-in-law Mikey, grandchildren Joey, Ellie, Connor, Ryker and Gunner, brother Sean, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousin Patrick, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Andrew Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of William (Bill) Kenna

Ballyhagen, Carbury, Kildare

Peacefully, at Tullamore Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita. Sadly missed by his family: Damien and his partner Keri, Sylvia and Kiera, grand-daughter Abbie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May Bill Rest In Peace.

A family funeral will take place on Monday at 2pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a message for Bill's family in the condolences section below.



The death has occurred of Noel O'Neill

Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare / Cork

O'Neill, Noel, Straffan Way, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Cork & former member of the Labour Court, July 18th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Elaine, Eoin, Sinead, Brian, Ciara, Colin & Damian, sons-in-law Tony, Ciarán & Jason, daughters-in-law Terri, Aoife & Lorraine, Colin's partner Dee, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen & Marion, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a Funeral Mass for family and close friends (max. 50 persons) will take place. Removal from Noel's residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you donate to www.friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below. Noel's funeral mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning at 11am at www.maynoothparish.org.



The death has occurred of Peter BALFE

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare

BALFE Peter (Orchard Park, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) Retd. Military Police, The Curragh Camp. Peter; sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons and daughter Patrick, Peter and Veronica, son-in-law Ivan, daughters-in-law Caitriona and Natasha, grandchildren Alan, Nicole, Aoife, Róisín, Eadoin and Eoin, sister Maureen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

A private Funeral will take place due to government advice on public gatherings. Funeral Mass on Monday, July 20th, at 11 o'clock in St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh with cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, can leave a message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.