Kildare Property Watch: Kildare town land on market for €3.8 million

A large, ready-to-go residential development site of 13.56 acres, with full planning permission for 97 houses and creche facilities in Kildare town is on the market for €3.8 million.

The site is located at Whitesland, on the Rathbride Road.

The planning (PI Ref: 19/946) allows for a residential development within walking distance of Kildare town, with access via the Rathbride Road. The development will consist of two- three- and four-bedroomed semi-detached and detached houses.

There is a range of primary and secondary schools within the immediate vicinity of Whitesland. Kildare has a range of amenities including shops, crèches, churches, supermarkets, restaurants, pubs and stylish boutiques, plus tourist attractions Kildare Village and the National Stud.

The town is also convenient for commuters, with motorway access plus frequent bus and rail services to Dublin.

The site has freehold tenure.

For more information, contact agents DNG Doyle at 045 874795 or email naas@dng.ie.