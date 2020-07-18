Kildare Property Watch: Maynooth property on 31 acres sells under the gavel for €650,000

At Coonan Properties’ first public auction since the lockdown due to Covid-19, a 31 acre north Kildare residence and holding at Laragh, Maynooth, was sold under the hammer for €650,000.

The property was sold by public auction on Wednesday, July 1, in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth to a lively auction room.

On the day, there were three main bidders with bidding starting at €500,000. It went in increments of €20,000 and €10,000 until €630,000.

Then the vendor was consulted and the property then increased to €650,000 when it went on the market and was sold under the gavel.

The property was purchased by a local solicitor on behalf of a Celbridge-based client. The vendors were happy with the result which made €100,000 over the guide price.

The property consists of a well-maintained three-bedroom bungalow in a private setting in the townland of Laragh, which is near Maynooth and Kilcock.

The property consisted of house, sun house, sheds, yards and surrounding lands.

The lands, which surround the house, consist of good quality free draining soils and are laid out in four good sized divisions all surround by attractive trees and whitethorn hedgerows.

The lands are all in grass apart from four acres which the vendor has planted with a selection of broad leave trees. The lands also have the benefit of a hardcore farm roadway allowing easy access to each of the fields.

Find out more

For further details or enquiries on upcoming sales, contact Philip Byrne of Coonan Property Maynooth on 01 6286128.