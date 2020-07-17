€2.5million worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Acting on intelligence as part of ongoing investigations related to Operation Tara, Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region West Divisional Drugs Unit based at Ronanstown Garda Station carried out a search of a residence in the Kingswood area of Dublin 22, yesterday.

During the course of this search, Gardaí discovered an assortment of suspected controlled drugs, including 34 kilos of vacuum packed cannabis with an estimated value of €680,000, MDMA with an estimated value of €40,860, pink Upjohn tablets valued at €22,146, blue ecstasy tablets valued at €176,190, pink powder for Upjohn tablets valued at €168,000 and €3,550 respectively, white ecstasy tablets valued at €66,240, ketamine valued at €60,000, Xanax tablets valued at €81,700 and further ecstasy valued at €1,187,500.

All drugs seized are subject to analysis.

In addition to the suspected controlled drugs seized, suspected drugs paraphernalia including a drugs press, mixing machine, weighing scales and storage material were also recovered.

A full investigation has been launched. No arrests have been made to date.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of Dublin West Division has said this is another example of the impact of Operation Tara on drug dealing.

He said:"We will continue to detect and aggressively disrupt illegal drug dealing at all levels in order to protect our communities from the ravages of drugs. I will continue to increase the allocation of resources to meet this challenge".