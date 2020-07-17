Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 17

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Nicky) Brennan

Shanganabeg, Barrowhouse, Athy, Kildare, R14 D540 / Laois

Peacefully, at the Mater Private Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son James, daughters Deirdre, Elaine and Nicola, brother Michael, sisters Eithne and Marie, son-in-law Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, granddaughters Ria and Pippa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from his residence at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for private Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' below.



The death has occurred of Noeleen Butler (née Brennan)

Knockadoon, Tulla, Clare / Kilcullen, Kildare

Noeleen Butler (nee Brennan), (Knockadoon, Tulla, Co. Clare. Formerly of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare). July 15th 2020 peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Dearly loved mother of Sean, Rose, Martin and Clare. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Dave, grandsons Reuben and Coen, her brothers Donal and Donn, sisters Maeve, Eithne and Grainne, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private cremation service for family and close friends will take place in Shannon Crematorium this Sunday at 12 noon. In line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Thompson Funeral Directors. Sympathies may also be expressed through rip.ie condolences section.



he death has occurred of Seamus GRAINGER

Sherlockstown, Sallins, Kildare

Grainger (Sherlockstown and St. Raphael’s, Celbridge) – July 16, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Seamus, beloved son of Cecilia and the late Christy and dear brother of Ciarán and Frances; Sadly missed by his loving mother, brother, sister, uncles, aunts, brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Patricia, nephews Harry and Louis, nieces Sophia and Chelsey, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam on Saturday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.



The death has occurred of George T Hipwell

Rathangan, Kildare / Emo, Laois

George T Hipwell, "Kara-Hem", Tullylost, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, 16th July 2020 at home suddenly and peacefully.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, sons and daughters, Paul, Eoin, Aine, Olive, brothers and sisters, Denis, Carol, JJ, Desmond, Liam and Pearl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, granchildren, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends, and his colleagues in Coillte.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday(17th July) with rosary at 7 o'clock. In the current circumstances we are requesting those attending his home, please wear a mask and obsersve social distancing guidlines.

George's funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday (18th July) in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday morning on the Rathangan Parish facebook page and the iCatholic youtube channel. https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer



The death has occurred of Patty McCann (née Walshe)

Wood Grove, Dreenane, Carbury, Kildare / Strandhill, Sligo

Peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and also under the wonderful care of the TLC Maynooth. Predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen, sisters Kathleen Flynn, Eva Delaney, Doreen Dowling, Nuala Bates, Betty, Baby Teresa and Ann Walshe, brothers JJ and Louie. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughter Catherine, son Anthony and his wife Tracy, grandchildren Orla, Luke and Tony, brothers Dessie, Paddy and Raphie, sister Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patty Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry, this Friday from 6pm to 7pm with social distancing. There will be a family Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a message for Patty's family in the condolences section below.



The death has occurred of Brian (Corkey) McCormack

Rowanville, Kildare Town, Kildare

Sadly missed by his loving parents Ann and Joe, children Darragh, Kim and Aaron, and their mother Annette, aunts, uncles, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May Brian Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 5 pm on Friday with rosary at 7 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Kildare Town.

In accordance with HSE Guidelines, we ask you to adhere to social distancing throughout the funeral with a maximum of 50 people to attend the service.



The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe Bocky) Phillips

3 Lower St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Loreto, son Joe, daughter Coady, brother John, sisters Loreto, Aisleen and June, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private repose will take place at his residence on Friday. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. It will be livestreamed from St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy at 11am on Saturday morning, see www.parishofathy.ie. Private burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message in the section marked 'Condolences' below.