BREAKING: Boil Water Notice issued for 6,500 people in Kildare

Following advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Kildare County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Rathangan Public Water Supply to protect approximately 6,500 people.

The Boil Water Notice is in place for the entire public water supply as a precautionary measure following issues with the disinfection process at the Water Treatment Plant. This led to inadequate chlorination of the public water supply.

Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts are working with colleagues in Kildare County Council to resolve this situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice. Irish Water is making direct contact with customers registered on our vulnerable customers register affected by this Boil Water Notice.

The areas affected include; Rathangan; Tullylost; Ellistown; parts of Monasterevin; parts of Kildare Town and surrounding areas, as per map provided.

John O’Donoghue, Irish Water Regional Operations Manager, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused as a result of this Boil Water Notice and wish to apologise to all customers affected. Public health is our number one priority and it is imperative that people adhere to the boil water notice. We will continue to keep local residents, media and elected representatives updated as we work resolve the issue and lift the boil water notice. We will continue to work closely with Kildare County Council and the HSE to monitor the supply and lift the notice as quickly as it is safe to do so and safeguard the supply for the future.”

Further information on Boil Water Notices can be found the website https://www.water.ie/water- supply/water-quality/boil- water-notice/

Boil Water Notice advice:

Water must be boiled for:

• Drinking

• Drinks made with water

• Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

• Brushing of teeth

• Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

• Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads)

• Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling

• Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink

• Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water

• Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.