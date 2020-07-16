Naas judge withdraws charges against man after his sudden death

An application was made at Naas District Court today to withdraw charges against a man because he died suddenly after falling ill in recent weeks.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard that the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The court heard the death is currently under investigation.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was due to face charges under the Domestic Violence Act.

Judge Zaidan granted an application by Sgt Brian Jacob to withdraw all charges against the defendant.

The judged extended condolences to the victim's family and friends on behalf of the court.