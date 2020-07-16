Co Kildare publican for 30 years says 'we will have to make sure that pubs don't end'

Long established Co Kildare pubs are not reopening next Monday, as planned, due to the Government and HSE change of decision.

It is now hoped that pubs will reopen on August 10

Fletchers Naas, is one of many expressing disappointment at not being able to reopen this Monday.

Meanwhile, Pat Keane, of Hanged Man's Pub & Restaurant, Milltown, Co Kildare, is operating the restaurant, but is hoping to be running the pub again soon, too.

Mr Keane also ran Bernies pub in Kilcullen and is a publican for 30 years.

He said: “Some pubs feel that social distancing would not be worth it. It would be terrible if pubs stopped, it is the craic that goes with the pub. When we look at all the great writers, they are all at some point referred to a pub. Christy Moore as a young fella had one of his first gigs in The Hanged Man's. We will have to make sure that pubs don't end.”