Co Kildare residents appealing for information after attempted post box break-in

Broadford Post Office box

Residents in a Co Kildare community are appealing for information following an attempted break in to a postbox, during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The attempted robbery is understood to have taken place at the Millpond area of Broadford.

An online statement in Broadford Residents Association said:

"Please be vigilant and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in case they come back to finish the job."