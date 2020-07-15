Cosy former pub for sale with guide price of €50k

This former public house for sale has a guide price of €50,000 in an online auction later this month.

The property in Milltown Pass in Co Westmeath is close to the M4 and areas of north Kildare.

The building is situated on the Main Street opposite the turn for Mullingar Road.

The property is now being sold without the licence attached and may be suitable for conversion for use as either residential or retail.

The property is arranged over ground floor only to provide a public house.

The former pub extends to approximately 173 sq.m (1,862 sq. ft).

Milltownpass is situated between Rochfortbridge and Kinnegad and is approximately 70km to the west of Dublin.