Newbridge: River Island handbag taken from kitchen while owner was upstairs

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a home in Newbridge.

The incident happened in the Penrose Estate on the Moorefield Road in the town at 12.25pm on Saturday afternoon.

The resident was upstairs when she heard a noise in the kitchen.

When she came downstairs, he noticed her handbag was missing.

The River Island branded backpack type of bag had a diamond embellishment.

The suspect was described as 5'6" in height, tanned, short, black hair and of broad build.