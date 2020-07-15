Newbridge: River Island handbag taken from kitchen while owner was upstairs

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a home in Newbridge. 

The incident happened in the Penrose Estate on the Moorefield Road in the town at 12.25pm on Saturday afternoon.

The resident was upstairs when she heard a noise in the kitchen. 

When she came downstairs, he noticed her handbag was missing. 

The River Island branded backpack type of bag had a diamond embellishment. 

The suspect was described as 5'6" in height, tanned, short, black hair and of broad build.